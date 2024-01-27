Shorthanded Juventus failed to beat Empoli

In the 22nd round of the Italian Serie A, Juventus hosted Empoli at their home ground. The hosts entered the match as the league leaders, one point ahead of Inter, although Inter had played one game less.

Juventus was considered the favorite in this match; however, early in the game, Juventus found themselves playing with one man down. Arkadiusz Milik received a red card for a brutal foul.

Despite being a man down, Juventus scored the opening goal. However, they couldn't secure the victory on this evening as Empoli equalized with a precise strike from Baldanzi.

Juventus 1-1 Empoli

Goals: Vlahovic 50 — Baldanzi 70.

Red card: Milik 19 (Juventus)

After this match, Juventus will remain the league leaders at least until tomorrow when Inter will play their match. Empoli continues to stay in the relegation zone.