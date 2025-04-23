Shocking news: Kaizer Chiefs refuse to sign Bafana Bafana star!

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly halted the signing of one of Bafana Bafana's best midfielders, and no one knows at this moment if the move will be a regrettable one for Amakhosi's management.

Since the start of the season, Kaizer Chiefs were reportedly circling the wagons for the services of midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, but it appears that the interest has now been put on hold, with no clear reasons being disclosed.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder is currently with Gile Vicente in Portugal, and due to his great technical potential, especially in defence, he was highly sought after at Makhosi, with Naledi last trying to sign him back in January.

There are some decisions which the team is believed to be taking because of the players they already have, You see with Yaya (Sithole) there are about four players already in that position in Edson Castillo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Samkelo Zwane, as well as Yusuf Maart if he will still be around, So, the club apparently feels that position will be overloaded so that’s why they are believed to be withdrawing from signing Yaya.

SoccerLaduma releaved.