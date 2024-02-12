Shocking footage. In Indonesia, lightning killed a football player right on the pitch

The friendly match in Indonesia between the teams FBI Subang and FC Bandung, held at the Silivange Stadium in West Java, turned into a dreadful tragedy.

During the football match, lightning struck the field directly, hitting a player from FBI Subang. Despite the immediate response from medical professionals, the footballer succumbed to the injuries sustained.

This tragic incident marks the second occurrence of an Indonesian footballer being struck by lightning in the past 12 months.

Last year, lightning struck a young footballer from Bojonegoro, East Java, during the Soeratin U-13 Cup. Fortunately, doctors were able to resuscitate the teenager 20 minutes after the lightning strike.

The news includes a video, which is not suitable for individuals under the age of 18. Viewer discretion is advised, especially for those who are particularly sensitive to such content.