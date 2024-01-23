Even Durant was shocked. Embiid played a historic game against San Antonio

The NBA's reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, delivered a historic performance against San Antonio, securing a 133-123 victory.

For the first time in his career, Philadelphia's center scored 70 points in a single NBA match, joining an exclusive group of only nine basketball players in the league's history to achieve such a feat. Additionally, Embiid recorded 18 rebounds and 5 assists.

This remarkable achievement also stands as an all-time record in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers. The legendary Wilt Chamberlain once scored 100 points in a game when the franchise was known as the Philadelphia Warriors.

Chamberlain accomplished the feat of scoring 70 or more points in a game six times during his career. Others in this elite group include Kobe Bryant with 81 points, David Thompson with 73, Damian Lillard with 71, Elgin Baylor with 71, David Robinson with 71, Donovan Mitchell with 71, and Devin Booker with 70.

List of players to record 70+ points in a game:

Wilt Chamberlain - 100 - 3/2/1962

Kobe Bryant - 81 - 1/22/2006

Wilt Chamberlain - 78 - 12/08/1961

David Thompson - 73 - 4/9/1978

Wilt Chamberlain - 73 - 11/16/1962

Wilt Chamberlain - 73 - 1/13/1962

Wilt Chamberlain - 72 - 11/3/1961

When Kevin Durant was informed of Embiid's accomplishment during a post-game press conference, the Phoenix Suns' leader was utterly astonished.

With 29 wins in 42 games, Philadelphia is in third place in the Eastern Conference.