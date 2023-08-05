Shakhtar responded to Benfica's offer to sell goalkeeper Trubin

Shakhtar Donetsk has rejected Lisbon's Benfica's offer for the Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin, as reported by Record.

According to the source, the Portuguese club offered €12 million for the player. However, this offer did not satisfy Shakhtar Donetsk, as the club's management wants to receive at least €22 million for the goalkeeper.

Earlier, it was reported that Shakhtar Donetsk's management removed Trubin from the main squad. This decision was made because the goalkeeper refused to renew his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024. Trubin wants to move to Milan's Inter either in the current summer transfer window or in a year as a free agent. Due to this situation, he was not included in the team's squad for the match of the 2nd round of the Ukrainian championship against Veres (1:1).

The 21-year-old Trubin is a product of Shakhtar Donetsk. He has played 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He has also kept clean sheets in 39 matches. The goalkeeper's contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played seven matches for the Ukrainian national team and conceded 12 goals.