Shakhtar named new head coach

President of Shakhtar Rinat Akhmetov has finally decided on the candidacy of the team's new head coach.

Patrick van Leeuwen from Zorya will be appointed to this position.

The 53-year-old specialist is currently on holiday in the Netherlands, and his presentation at Shakhtar will take place in the first half of July.

The contract with Shakhtar has not yet been signed, but it is believed to remain a mere formality.

"Shakhtar" will start preparing for the new season in the Netherlands from July 3.