Shakhtar extended the contract with the player who played in Russia during the war

The press service of Shakhtar Donetsk has announced on their official website the contract extension with defender Yaroslav Rakitskyi.

The player and the Ukrainian club have signed an agreement that will be valid until the summer of 2024.

33-year-old Rakitskyi is a product of Shakhtar's youth academy. In 2019, he moved to Zenit in Russia. In 2022, he left the Russian club and joined Adana Demirspor, but eventually returned to Shakhtar.