"Shakhtar" clinches the title, "Dynamo" and "Zorya" secure victories: Results UPL matches

Matches of the 29th round of the Ukrainian Championship took place. It is worth noting the championship match of "Shakhtar," which crushed "Dnipro-1." "Zorya" and "Dynamo" secured confident victories over "Oleksandriya" and "Veres" respectively. "Metalist" lost to "Minaj" and got relegated from the top division.

"Dynamo" - "Veres" - 3:0 (0:0)

Goals: Ramirez, 49 - 1:0, Harmash, 89 - 2:0, Voloshyn, 90+3 - 3:0

"Shakhtar" - "Dnipro-1" - 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Bondarenko, 9 - 1:0, Sikan, 55 - 2:0, Stepanenko, 59 - 3:0

"Oleksandriya" - "Zorya" - 0:2 (0:2)

Goals: Rusyn, 9 - 0:1, Buletsa, 25 - 0:2

"Metalist" - "Minaj" - 1:2 (1:0)

Goals: Demchenko, 36 - 1:0, Vishnevsky, 61 - 1:1, Palamar, 75 (penalty) - 1:2

"Metalist 1925" - "Kryvbas" - 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: Zaderaka, 46 - 0:1, Korablin, 90+3 - 0:2

"Vorskla" - "Kolos" - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Rodriguez, 75 - 1:0, Sklyar, 87 - 2:0

"Chornomorets" - "Rukh" - 1:3 (1:2)

Goals: Solomon-Otabor, 17 - 0:1, Klimchuk, 30 - 0:2, Kuzyk, 45+2 - 1:2, Klimchuk, 64 - 1:3

"Lviv" - "Inhulets" - 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: Kovalev, 52 (penalty) - 0:1, Sitalo, 71 - 0:2

Team standings: "Shakhtar" - 72, "Dnipro-1," "Zorya" - 64, "Dynamo" - 59, "Oleksandriya" - 43, "Vorskla" - 42, "Kryvbas" - 41, "Minaj," "Kolos" - 33, "Chornomorets" - 32, "Metalist 1925," "Rukh," "Inhulets" - 31, "Veres" - 28, "Metalist" - 22, "Lviv" - 13.

Don't miss: "Dynamo" - "Veres" - 3:0 (video review).