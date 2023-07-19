RU RU
Shakhtar announced the transfer of the scandalous Brazilian defender

Shakhtar announced the transfer of the scandalous Brazilian defender

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" press service announced on their official website the signing of Brazilian left-back Pedrinho.

The player was a free agent, so he joined the Ukrainian club without a transfer fee. "Shakhtar" has signed a contract with the Brazilian, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 21-year-old Pedrinho's last club was "Atletico Paranaense," which terminated his contract due to his involvement in a match-fixing scandal. However, the defender was later acquitted of these accusations.

Pedrinho played for "Atletico Paranaense" from 2021. He made a total of 69 appearances for the Brazilian club in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing two assists. Previously, he played for "Vitoria."

In the previous season, "Shakhtar" became the champion of Ukraine, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

It's worth noting that another Brazilian midfielder with the same name, Pedrinho, has been playing for "Shakhtar" since the summer of 2021. Additionally, a 25-year-old Brazilian with the same name has been playing for "Atletico Mineiro" on loan since the summer of 2022.

