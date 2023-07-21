RU RU
Football news Today, 09:39
Shakhtar announced the transfer of Brazilian talent Photo: Shakhtar website / Author unknown

The press service of Donetsk-based club "Shakhtar" has officially announced the signing of left winger Newerton from "São Paulo."

The Ukrainian club paid 3.6 million euros for the footballer, and the sum may increase with additional bonuses. The Brazilian player has signed a contract with the Donetsk club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Newerton, aged 18, is a product of the "São Paulo" youth academy. He has played 11 matches for the Brazilian club's youth team, scoring one goal and providing two assists. However, he has not made any appearances for the main team of "São Paulo." His most significant achievements came while playing for the U-17 team, where he participated in 28 matches and scored 18 goals. His contract with the club is valid until August 31, 2024.

Earlier in the current transfer window, "Shakhtar" acquired defensive midfielder Denilson Castillo from Ecuadorian club "LDU Quito" for 800,000 euros. The Donetsk club also signed left-back Pedrinho as a free agent.

In the previous season, "Shakhtar" became the champions of Ukraine, earning them a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

