Sevilla Targets Nigerian Striker Sadiq Umar

Club seeks fresh attacking power to boost La Liga campaign

Adams has two goals and one assist in seven appearances this season, while Romero has netted three times in eight matches. To increase their scoring power, Sevilla is now turning their attention to Umar, according to Vamos MI Sevilla.

The 28-year-old striker, currently with Real Sociedad, has struggled for playing time – playing in only two games this season, both as a substitute. Umar was once a top La Liga striker before an anterior cruciate ligament injury three years ago sidelined him and halted his progress. He has been working to regain his previous form since the injury. He did show flashes of his old self last season while on loan at Valencia, contributing five goals in 16 league games.

Real Sociedad appears willing to offload Umar. He is reportedly one of the club's highest-paid players despite his limited role, and his contract runs until 2028. If the deal goes through, Sadiq Umar would become the third Nigerian player on Sevilla's roster, joining Akor Adams and winger Chidera Ejuke.