Several tennis matches interrupted and postponed in Montreal. What's the issue?
Matches will not start on time.
Tennis news Today, 14:14Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/josemorgado
The women's tennis tournament is underway in Montreal, but on Wednesday, July 30, several matches will not begin as scheduled.
Details: The culprit is the rain that has started in Montreal, forcing the match between Sarasua and Ostapenko to be halted. In addition, two matches that were set to start at 8:00 p.m. Central European Time are also delayed due to the weather conditions.
Reminder: The US Open press service has published the final list of participants for the mixed doubles tournament, which kicks off on August 19. Notably missing are pairs like Stefanos Tsitsipas/Paula Badosa and Jack Draper/Zheng Qinwen.
Popular news
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Racing FC Union Luxembourg 5 - 3 AEK Athens Today, 13:00 Women's Champions LeagueRacing FC Union LuxembourgAEK Athens120’
5
3
Ludogorets Razgrad 1 - 1 Rijeka Today, 13:30 Champions LeagueLudogorets RazgradRijeka90’ + 10
1
1
Panathinaikos 1 - 1 Rangers Today, 14:00 Champions LeaguePanathinaikosRangers69’
1
1
Ferencvaros 3 - 3 FC Noah Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueFerencvarosFC Noah73’
3
3
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 - 1 Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueMaccabi Tel AvivPafos FC66’
0
1
Cardiff City FC 0 - 3 Athlone Town AFC Ladies Today, 14:30 Women's Champions LeagueCardiff City FCAthlone Town AFC Ladies45’ + 4
0
3
Breidablik 0 - 1 Lech Poznan Today, 14:30 Champions LeagueBreidablikLech Poznan45’ + 1
0
1
Salzburg 1 - 1 Brann Today, 14:45 Champions LeagueSalzburgBrann45’
1
1
Servette FC 1 - 2 Viktoria Plzen Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueServette FCViktoria Plzen33’
1
2
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians 31 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference LeagueSpartak TrnavaHibernians11:30
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:10 "Here we go": Chelsea completes transfer of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato Biathlon News Today, 14:36 The death of Dahlmeier. How the world is reacting to the tragic news Tennis news Today, 14:14 Several tennis matches interrupted and postponed in Montreal. What's the issue? Football news Today, 13:25 Worked with Holyfield and Mike Tyson. Legendary former coach Tommy Brooks has died Other Sports News Today, 12:59 French swimmer Léon Marchand breaks 14-year-old record Football news Today, 12:34 OFFICIAL: Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray Football news Today, 12:10 Milan Škriniar moves to Fenerbahçe on a permanent basis Football news Today, 11:32 Florian Wirtz receives man of the match award worth just 2% of his weekly salary Football news Today, 11:00 Urgent! Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement with Liverpool Football news Today, 10:55 Shaw calls the atmosphere around Manchester United toxic
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025