Several tennis matches interrupted and postponed in Montreal. What's the issue?

The women's tennis tournament is underway in Montreal, but on Wednesday, July 30, several matches will not begin as scheduled.

Details: The culprit is the rain that has started in Montreal, forcing the match between Sarasua and Ostapenko to be halted. In addition, two matches that were set to start at 8:00 p.m. Central European Time are also delayed due to the weather conditions.

Rain kicking off in Montreal just as the second match is about to walk on.



Court's completely wet, this will take a while. — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) July 30, 2025

Reminder: The US Open press service has published the final list of participants for the mixed doubles tournament, which kicks off on August 19. Notably missing are pairs like Stefanos Tsitsipas/Paula Badosa and Jack Draper/Zheng Qinwen.