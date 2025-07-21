Decided! The final list of US Open 2025 mixed doubles participants unveiled
Not without its surprises
Tennis news Today, 15:42Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
The tournament kicks off in less than a month.
Details: Today, the US Open press office released the final list of competitors for the mixed doubles event, which is set to begin on August 19.
Notably absent from the entry list are the pairs of Stefanos Tsitsipas/Paula Badosa and Jack Draper/Zheng Qinwen.
So, here is the official entry list for the US Open 2025 mixed doubles:
- Emma Navarro (USA) & Jannik Sinner (Italy);
- Amanda Anisimova (USA) & Holger Rune (Denmark);
- Iga Swiatek (Poland) & Casper Ruud (Norway);
- Jessica Pegula (USA) & Tommy Paul (USA);
- Aryna Sabalenka (-) & Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria);
- Jasmine Paolini (Italy) & Lorenzo Musetti (Italy);
- Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) & Taylor Fritz (USA);
- Mirra Andreeva (-) & Daniil Medvedev (-);
- Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) & Andrey Rublev (-);
- Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) & Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada);
- Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Evan King (USA);
- Venus Williams (USA) & Reilly Opelka (USA);
- Katie Boulter (Great Britain) & Alex de Minaur (Australia);
- Taylor Townsend (USA) & Ben Shelton (USA);
- Madison Keys (USA) & Frances Tiafoe (USA);
- Naomi Osaka (Japan) & Nick Kyrgios (Australia);
- Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) & Alexander Zverev (Germany);
- Olga Danilovic (Serbia) & Novak Djokovic (Serbia);
- Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) & Carlos Alcaraz (Spain);
- Donna Vekic (Croatia) & Hubert Hurkacz (Poland);
- Sara Errani (Italy) & Andrea Vavassori (Italy);
- Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) & Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador);
- Jovana Jovic (Serbia) & Jenson Brooksby (USA);
- Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) & Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands);
- Hsieh Su-wei (Chinese Taipei) & Jan Zielinski (Poland).
As you can see, 25 teams have entered the tournament.
Reminder: The opponent has already been revealed. 45-year-old Venus Williams returns to the court after a 16-month break
