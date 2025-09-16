Several matches at the WTA 500 tournament in Seoul postponed. The reason is known
Today, September 16, matches of the WTA 500 tournament were scheduled to take place in Seoul, South Korea. However, not all games will go ahead as planned.
Details: Out of the seven matches scheduled for today, only one was completed — Barbora Krejcikova cruised past Tatyana Barkova 2:0 (6:1, 6:2). One match was canceled: Lin Zhu withdrew from the tournament, so her opponent Sorana Cirstea advanced directly to the round of 16.
The remaining five matches, however, fell victim to heavy rainfall in the South Korean capital. The match between Diana Shnaider and Caty McNally was interrupted with the score tied at one set apiece, while the other four matches were not played at all and have been rescheduled for tomorrow, September 17. The postponed contests are:
- Anastasia Zakharova vs Sorana Cirstea
- Jaqueline Cristian vs Emma Raducanu
- Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Dayeon Back
- Suzan Lamens vs Tatjana Maria
Reminder: The ATP 250 tournament in Chengdu, China was also affected by the weather, with several matches interrupted there as well.