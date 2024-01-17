Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 15:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A conflict emerged between former AS Roma head coach José Mourinho and several players, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

According to sources, the Portuguese specialist recently encountered issues with footballers from the Roman team. The conflict reportedly arose with Chris Smalling, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rick Karsdorp, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Renato Sanches. Consequently, not only poor results but also strained team relations became a predicament and grounds for Mourinho's dismissal.

It is worth noting that Roma recently bid farewell to Portuguese tactician José Mourinho and his coaching staff officially. The club's leadership expressed gratitude to Mourinho for his work but acknowledged that immediate changes were necessary for the club's interests. They also wished the Portuguese and his staff all the best in the future.

Incidentally, legendary former midfielder Daniele De Rossi has officially become the new head coach of the "Wolves." De Rossi has signed a contract with Roma until the end of the current season, with an option for extension for another year.

