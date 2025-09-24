Serious clashes. Fans brawl with police during Fluminense - Lanús match

The start of the second half had to be delayed.

Fiery Brazilian tempers flared on a night to remember.

Details: Last night saw the second leg of the South American Cup playoffs between Brazil's Fluminense and Argentina's Lanús. While the match delivered plenty of passion and drama on the pitch, one ugly incident overshadowed the spectacle.

Shortly before the start of the second half at the Maracanã, clashes broke out between fans and local police during the Fluminense vs. Lanús showdown.

"INCIDENTES"



Porque la policía brasileña empezó a golpear a los hinchas de Lanús en el partido ante Fluminense por la Conmebol Sudamericana. Nada nuevo, van los visitantes y los cagan a palazos, son unos hijos de re mil putas, la concha de la lora.

pic.twitter.com/ciAdePUl2G

This time, it was the visiting supporters who bore the brunt of the violence. With tensions running high, local authorities increased the police presence in the away sector, but the move only escalated the conflict.

LAMENTABLES imágenes de la represión policial en Brasil, que sufrieron los hinchas de Lanús en su visita a Fluminense por los cuartos de final de la Copa Sudamericana. El encuentro estuvo más de 20 minutos demorado. pic.twitter.com/Kn9GLV3nIJ

Ultimately, match referee Jesús Valenzuela was forced to delay the start of the second half by more than 20 minutes, as the Brazilian police found themselves under a media firestorm.

Once order was restored, play resumed and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The result sent Lanús through to the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana, having won the first leg 1-0.

