RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Serious clashes. Fans brawl with police during Fluminense - Lanús match

Serious clashes. Fans brawl with police during Fluminense - Lanús match

The start of the second half had to be delayed.
Football news Today, 04:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lanús fans at yesterday's match against Fluminense https://x.com/TyCSports

Fiery Brazilian tempers flared on a night to remember.

Details: Last night saw the second leg of the South American Cup playoffs between Brazil's Fluminense and Argentina's Lanús. While the match delivered plenty of passion and drama on the pitch, one ugly incident overshadowed the spectacle.

Shortly before the start of the second half at the Maracanã, clashes broke out between fans and local police during the Fluminense vs. Lanús showdown.

This time, it was the visiting supporters who bore the brunt of the violence. With tensions running high, local authorities increased the police presence in the away sector, but the move only escalated the conflict.

Ultimately, match referee Jesús Valenzuela was forced to delay the start of the second half by more than 20 minutes, as the Brazilian police found themselves under a media firestorm.

Once order was restored, play resumed and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The result sent Lanús through to the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana, having won the first leg 1-0.

Reminder: Fluminense seeks comeback against Lanús at Maracanã

Related teams and leagues
Fluminense Fluminense Schedule Fluminense News Fluminense Transfers
Lanus Lanus Schedule Lanus News Lanus Transfers
Copa Sudamericana Copa Sudamericana Table Copa Sudamericana Fixtures Copa Sudamericana Predictions
Related Team News
Fluminense Seeks Comeback Against Lanús at Maracanã Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Fluminense Seeks Comeback Against Lanús at Maracanã
Lanús Seeks to Extend Momentum Against Pressured Platense Football news 19 sep 2025, 16:07 Lanús Seeks to Extend Momentum Against Pressured Platense
Renato Augusto of Fluminense gestures during the match between Fluminense Football news 19 sep 2025, 09:00 Thank you for a brilliant career! Official: Renato Augusto retires from football
Related Tournament News
Universidad de Chile Hit by Marcelo Díaz Injury Ahead of Alianza Lima Clash Football news 22 sep 2025, 20:30 Universidad de Chile Hit by Marcelo Díaz Injury Ahead of Alianza Lima Clash
Dayro Moreno Joins Elite Company With Historic Sudamericana Feat Football news 18 sep 2025, 23:30 Dayro Moreno Joins Elite Company With Historic Sudamericana Feat
Lanús Hosts Fluminense in Sudamericana Quarterfinal Football news 16 sep 2025, 16:50 Lanús Hosts Fluminense in Sudamericana Quarterfinal
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores