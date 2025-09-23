Fluminense Seeks Comeback Against Lanús at Maracanã

RU RU ES ES FR FR
According to ge, Fluminense and Lanús meet this Tuesday at Maracanã for the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals. The Argentine side holds a 1-0 lead from the first leg, while the Brazilian club needs to win by two goals to advance. A one-goal victory for Fluminense would push the tie into a penalty shootout.

The hosts arrive encouraged after a 1-0 league win over Vitória with a rotated squad, as Fernando Diniz kept several key players fresh for this decisive match. Fluminense also boasts a strong record at home, remaining unbeaten in their last 22 international matches at Maracanã. Midfielder Nonato is doubtful after picking up a foot injury in the first leg, with Lucho Acosta likely to step in. In attack, Yeferson Soteldo is expected to feature after sitting out the weekend’s game.

Lanús, led by Mauricio Pellegrino, also comes in with momentum after a 2-1 win over Platense in the Argentine league, despite resting several starters. With no major absences and a lead to protect, the Granate is expected to field a lineup similar to the one that won in Buenos Aires.

The victor of this clash will face either Alianza Lima or Universidad de Chile in the semifinals, ensuring another high-profile South American matchup in the tournament’s closing stages.

