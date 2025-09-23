Prediction on game Win Como Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Wednesday, September 24, the Coppa Italia Round of 32 clash will see Como host Sassuolo on their home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this matchup.

Como vs Sassuolo: Match preview

Como have shown significant progress in recent seasons and have made a confident start to the new league campaign. The team beat Lazio 2-0 and Fiorentina 2-1, drew 1-1 with Genoa, and suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Bologna. With seven points from four matches, Como currently sit eighth in the table. In the Coppa Italia, they already navigated the first round, defeating Südtirol 3-1. It’s worth recalling that last season Como were knocked out at the Round of 64 stage, but this time they have a solid chance to go further.

Sassuolo returned to Serie A after winning Serie B last season, amassing 82 points in 38 games. However, their comeback to Italy’s top flight has been challenging, as points have been hard to come by. They lost their first two matches to Napoli (0-2) and Cremonese (2-3). In the third round, Sassuolo pulled off an upset by beating Lazio 1-0, but then suffered another defeat, falling 1-2 to Inter. In the Coppa Italia, they have already advanced past Catanzaro with a 1-0 victory. Last season, Sassuolo reached the Round of 16 but lost 1-6 to Milan.

Match facts and head-to-head

Como have lost just one of their last six matches.

Sassuolo have managed only one win in their previous four outings, losing the rest.

Como are unbeaten at home in their last six matches.

These two teams have never faced each other in official competition.

Probable lineups

Como: Vigorito; Vojvoda, Ramon, Kempf, Moreno; Caqueret, Da Cunha; Addai, Baturina, Rodriguez; Douvikas

Sassuolo: Turati; Coulibaly, Cande, Romagna, Doig; Thorstvedt, Boloca, Lipani; Pierini, Cheddira, Fadera

Prediction

Como currently look the more stable side and boast a quality squad capable of progressing to the latter stages of the Coppa Italia. My tip is to back Como to win this match.