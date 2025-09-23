RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Como vs Sassuolo: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia?

Como vs Sassuolo: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Como vs Sassuolo prediction Getty Images
Como Como
Coppa Italia (Round 1/16) 24 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Italy,
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Como
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Wednesday, September 24, the Coppa Italia Round of 32 clash will see Como host Sassuolo on their home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this matchup.

Como vs Sassuolo: Match preview

Como have shown significant progress in recent seasons and have made a confident start to the new league campaign. The team beat Lazio 2-0 and Fiorentina 2-1, drew 1-1 with Genoa, and suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Bologna. With seven points from four matches, Como currently sit eighth in the table. In the Coppa Italia, they already navigated the first round, defeating Südtirol 3-1. It’s worth recalling that last season Como were knocked out at the Round of 64 stage, but this time they have a solid chance to go further.

Sassuolo returned to Serie A after winning Serie B last season, amassing 82 points in 38 games. However, their comeback to Italy’s top flight has been challenging, as points have been hard to come by. They lost their first two matches to Napoli (0-2) and Cremonese (2-3). In the third round, Sassuolo pulled off an upset by beating Lazio 1-0, but then suffered another defeat, falling 1-2 to Inter. In the Coppa Italia, they have already advanced past Catanzaro with a 1-0 victory. Last season, Sassuolo reached the Round of 16 but lost 1-6 to Milan.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Como have lost just one of their last six matches.
  • Sassuolo have managed only one win in their previous four outings, losing the rest.
  • Como are unbeaten at home in their last six matches.
  • These two teams have never faced each other in official competition.

Probable lineups

  • Como: Vigorito; Vojvoda, Ramon, Kempf, Moreno; Caqueret, Da Cunha; Addai, Baturina, Rodriguez; Douvikas
  • Sassuolo: Turati; Coulibaly, Cande, Romagna, Doig; Thorstvedt, Boloca, Lipani; Pierini, Cheddira, Fadera

Prediction

Como currently look the more stable side and boast a quality squad capable of progressing to the latter stages of the Coppa Italia. My tip is to back Como to win this match.

Prediction on game Win Como
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Sivelele vs Orlando Pirates. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.66 Orlando Pirates Recommended Melbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Pyramids FC prediction FIFA Intercontinental Cup Today, 14:00 Al-Ahli vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 23.09.2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.78 Pyramids FC Bet now Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Wolverhampton vs Everton. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.7 Everton Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.65 Mamelodi Sundowns Recommended 1xBet
ENPPI vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 24 sep 2025, 10:00 Enppi vs El Ismaily: will Enppi extend their unbeaten run? ENPPI Odds: 1.9 Ismaily SC Bet now 1xBet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 11:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.4 Marumo Gallants Bet now Melbet
Verona vs Venezia prediction Coppa Italia 24 sep 2025, 12:30 Verona vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.61 Venezia Recommended Mostbet
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League 24 sep 2025, 12:45 PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Who will kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign on a high note? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.71 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 24 sep 2025, 13:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs. Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.75 Modern Sport FC Bet now Melbet
Richards Bay vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Magese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 24, 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.49 Magesi FC Recommended Melbet
TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 13:30 TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.55 AmaZulu Bet now Mostbet
Stellenbosch vs Durban City prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Durban City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.68 Durban City Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores