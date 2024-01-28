Serie A. Napoli and Lazio played to a goalless draw

In Serie A, Lazio hosted Napoli in the 22nd round of the Italian championship.

The match turned out to be uneventful with few notable moments. The visitors had more possession throughout the encounter, and Lazio had more attempts on goal. The hosts registered 10 shots compared to Napoli's five.

With 32 points, Napoli currently occupies the ninth position in the Serie A standings. Lazio is positioned sixth with 34 points.

In the upcoming round, the defending champion will face Verona on February 4, while Lazio will take on Atalanta.

Serie A, 22nd Round

Lazio - Napoli - 0:0