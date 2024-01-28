Serie A. Napoli and Lazio played to a goalless draw
Football news Today, 14:32
Serie A. Napoli and Lazio played to a goalless draw
In Serie A, Lazio hosted Napoli in the 22nd round of the Italian championship.
The match turned out to be uneventful with few notable moments. The visitors had more possession throughout the encounter, and Lazio had more attempts on goal. The hosts registered 10 shots compared to Napoli's five.
With 32 points, Napoli currently occupies the ninth position in the Serie A standings. Lazio is positioned sixth with 34 points.
In the upcoming round, the defending champion will face Verona on February 4, while Lazio will take on Atalanta.
Serie A, 22nd Round
Lazio - Napoli - 0:0
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 Antony's first goal contributions of the season. All goals and highlights Newport - Man United - 2:4 Football news Today, 17:03 Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28 Football news Today, 17:00 Atletico comfortably dealt with Valencia at home Football news Today, 16:44 Inter secured a narrow victory over Fiorentina in Serie A Football news Today, 16:41 Brest secured points against PSG thanks to a stunning goal Football news Today, 16:06 One cannot refuse such an opportunity. Rafa Marquez on possible appointment as Barca head coach Football news Today, 16:01 AC Milan attempts to loan a defender from Arsenal Football news Today, 15:23 Real Madrid is on a different level. Michel shared his opinion on the rivalry with Los Blancos Football news Today, 14:54 The Premier League club continues to work on securing the transfer of the promising Ghanaian winger Football news Today, 14:46 Waste of money. Ceferin commented on the spending of Saudi clubs
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football news 29 jan 2024 Getafe vs Granada prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024