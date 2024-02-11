Serie A. Milan coped with Napoli and continued the pursuit of Juventus

On February 11th, in the 24th round match of the Italian Serie A at San Siro stadium, Milan faced Napoli. The hosts were confidently positioned in the top three strongest teams of the league before this match, while Napoli unexpectedly occupied the ninth place.

The "Rossoneri" dominated in the first half and managed to make the most of their few opportunities. Theo Hernandez opened the scoring in the match from a pass by Rafael Leao.

The guests took control of the ball, and in the second half, they tried to equalize, but Pioli's team played reliably in front of their goal. It's worth noting that Napoli noticeably lacked sharpness in the final stage, while Milan reduced the gap with Juventus, who will play against Udinese tomorrow. For Napoli, this defeat was already the eighth in the current Serie A campaign.

Milan - Napoli - 1:0

Goals: Hernandez 25.