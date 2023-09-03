RU RU NG NG
Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 years

Football news Today, 15:58
Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 years Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Sergio Ramos is returning to Sevilla after 18 years, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported.

The Spanish footballer chose a club to continue his career. The 37-year-old player chose Sevilla. He signed a short-term deal and chose Spain, although he had several other options. One option is Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad Football Club made an offer to Ramos, offering him a two-year contract. In addition, Sergio received offers from Turkey. However, at the last moment, Sevilla offered a contract and Ramos was able to negotiate with the Spanish team.

We will remind that Sergio Ramos started his professional career in Seville, where he spent two seasons from 2003 to 2005. He played 39 matches and was able to score two goals. Then he moved to Real Madrid. From 2005 to 2021, he defended the colors of the "royal club". In the summer of 2021, he moved to PSG, where he spent two seasons. Ramos signed a contract with Sevilla as a free agent. During his career, he won every possible trophy. European Championship, World Championship, Champions League, became the champion of Spain and France.

