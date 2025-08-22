Serge Aurier to be sidelined for six months due to serious illness. What happened?

Serge Aurier, who previously played for PSG and Tottenham and recently joined Persepolis in Iran, will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Details: According to L'Équipe, the player has been diagnosed with hepatitis B. Due to this condition, Aurier could be sidelined from football for up to six months. The Iranian Football Federation has denied the 32-year-old defender a license to play in the domestic league.

Aurier is also prohibited from training with Persepolis as long as he remains a carrier of the virus. Hepatitis tests are conducted every three months.

If Serge's tests still show the presence of the virus after three months, he will have to wait another three months for the next check-up.

