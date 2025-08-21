A gesture of kindness. Mauro Icardi meets his young fan battling a serious illness

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is an idol for the team's youngest supporters. Yesterday, the Argentine striker met with one such fan and shared the touching moment in his Instagram story.

Icardi reposted a short video featuring the boy, who is one of his personal fans. Mauro chatted with the youngster and together they performed his iconic celebration, cupping their hands to their ears.

“We introduced our brother Nurullah Çınar, who suffers from chronic kidney disease, to our captain @mauroicardi, of whom he is a devoted fan. Dreams are beautiful when they come true 💛❤️,” the caption under the post reads.

As a reminder, Mauro Icardi became Galatasaray's new captain this season, filling the vacancy left after former captain Fernando Muslera's departure.

The Argentine has also finally returned from injury, making his first appearance since last November in the match against Fatih Karagümrük. In that same game, he scored his first goal of the new campaign.