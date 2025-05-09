RU RU ES ES FR FR
Serena Williams congratulates Gary Neville on full acquisition of Salford City rights

Serena Williams congratulates Gary Neville on full acquisition of Salford City rights

Lifestyle Today, 08:19
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Serena Williams congratulates Gary Neville on full acquisition of Salford City rights

Tennis legend Serena Williams has congratulated former Manchester United star Gary Neville on his acquisition of Salford City Football Club. The athlete shared a message to the Englishman on her Instagram page.

Serena posted a group photo featuring herself, Gary Neville, and others, accompanying it with a heartfelt message.

"Excited to see the impact my friends and Consello partners @gneville2 and Declan Kelly will have on @salfordcityfc with their new ownership group. Good luck next season!" Serena wrote.

Williams' interest in the deal involving Neville stems from their mutual involvement with Consello, a leading investment and advisory firm based in the United States. Serena Williams joined the project in April 2024, while Neville signed on a month earlier.

It was recently revealed that a consortium led by Gary Neville and David Beckham acquired the stakes of other members of the legendary Class of '92 in Salford City. Alongside them, American businessman Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies will also be co-owners of the club.

Related teams and leagues
Salford City
