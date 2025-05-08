David Beckham and Gary Neville acquire English League Two club

Two Manchester United legends—David Beckham and Gary Neville—have decided to stay close to the world of football by acquiring a club of their own.

Details: According to Sky Sports, a new ownership group led by the two former Red Devils has purchased the English League Two side Salford City. The club has confirmed the news, adding that American businessman Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies have joined the new leadership team.

Salford City announces that the Club has been acquired by a new ownership group led by David Beckham and Gary Neville, and includes US-based businessman Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies who will both serve as new Co-Chairs of the Club’s board. — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) May 8, 2025

Salford City finished this League Two season in eighth place, falling just a single point short of reaching the playoffs and fighting for promotion to League One.

Incidentally, Beckham already owns a football club. On February 5, 2014, MLS announced that Beckham had exercised a contract option allowing him to purchase a new franchise at a reduced rate. On September 5, 2018, Inter Miami and its logo were officially unveiled. The club began competing in MLS in 2020.

Reminder: On May 2, David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday. To mark the occasion, he posted a heartfelt message to his family on Instagram.