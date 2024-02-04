Serbia without Djokovic failed to advance to the final round of the 2024 Davis Cup

The Serbian national tennis team failed to advance to the final round of the 2024 Davis Cup.

In the Qualification match for the World Finals, the Serbians suffered a crushing defeat against the Slovak national team with a score of 0:4.

It's worth noting that Serbia's leading ATP player, Novak Djokovic, did not participate. Djokovic took a break after the Australian Open, and his next tournament will be the Indian Wells Masters in early March.

Match results for Serbia vs. Slovakia - 0:4

Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) vs. Lukas Klein (Slovakia) - 6:7 (2:7), 2:6

Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) vs. Alex Molcan (Slovakia) - 6:4, 2:6, 0:6

Nikola Cacic/Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) vs. Lucas Klein/Igor Zelenay (Slovakia) - 6:7 (4:7), 3:6

Laslo Djere (Serbia) vs. Lukas Pokorny (Slovakia) - 3:4

As a result, Slovakia will compete in the Davis Cup Finals in September, while the Serbian team will play in the First World Group.