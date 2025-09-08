Sensational! 15-year-old tennis prodigy Leme Da Silva claims her first tour victory, toppling seasoned compatriot

Such moments are a rare sight in professional tennis.

A landmark achievement for the young Brazilian sensation.

Details: The round of 32 at the WTA Sao Paolo 250 has just concluded, where 15-year-old Vitoria Leme da Silva secured her maiden WTA Tour win by defeating world No. 237 Carolina Alves.

Leme da Silva dropped the opening set 6-7, but stormed back to dismantle the 29-year-old Carolina Alves 6-2, 6-0 in the following two sets.

Having only recently received a wildcard, Leme da Silva has burst onto the big stage with this statement victory.

Currently, Leme da Silva is ranked 1206th in the world, while her opponent stands at No. 237.

See also: Hungary vs Portugal : Can Portugal secure another victory?

In the round of 16, the young Brazilian will face world No. 86, Argentina’s Solana Sierra, who overcame Dutch player Arianne Hartono.

15 year old Wild Card 🇧🇷 Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva wins her first WTA tour match on her debut at the Sao Paolo 250.



She defeated world no.237 Carolina Alves 6-7, 6-2, 6-0.



6 aces, 84% 1st serves won.



Huge serve & forehand have earned her the nickname ‘Nanalenka’ in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/rLPoC1O7QT — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) September 8, 2025

Reminder: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in a historic US Open final!