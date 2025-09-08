RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sensational! 15-year-old tennis prodigy Leme Da Silva claims her first tour victory, toppling seasoned compatriot

Such moments are a rare sight in professional tennis.
Tennis news Today, 16:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
15-year-old tennis player Leme Da Silva https://x.com/erick_araujoo12

A landmark achievement for the young Brazilian sensation.

Details: The round of 32 at the WTA Sao Paolo 250 has just concluded, where 15-year-old Vitoria Leme da Silva secured her maiden WTA Tour win by defeating world No. 237 Carolina Alves.

Leme da Silva dropped the opening set 6-7, but stormed back to dismantle the 29-year-old Carolina Alves 6-2, 6-0 in the following two sets.

Having only recently received a wildcard, Leme da Silva has burst onto the big stage with this statement victory.

Currently, Leme da Silva is ranked 1206th in the world, while her opponent stands at No. 237.

In the round of 16, the young Brazilian will face world No. 86, Argentina’s Solana Sierra, who overcame Dutch player Arianne Hartono.

