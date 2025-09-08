Sensational! 15-year-old tennis prodigy Leme Da Silva claims her first tour victory, toppling seasoned compatriot
A landmark achievement for the young Brazilian sensation.
Details: The round of 32 at the WTA Sao Paolo 250 has just concluded, where 15-year-old Vitoria Leme da Silva secured her maiden WTA Tour win by defeating world No. 237 Carolina Alves.
Leme da Silva dropped the opening set 6-7, but stormed back to dismantle the 29-year-old Carolina Alves 6-2, 6-0 in the following two sets.
Having only recently received a wildcard, Leme da Silva has burst onto the big stage with this statement victory.
Currently, Leme da Silva is ranked 1206th in the world, while her opponent stands at No. 237.
- See also: Hungary vs Portugal : Can Portugal secure another victory?
In the round of 16, the young Brazilian will face world No. 86, Argentina’s Solana Sierra, who overcame Dutch player Arianne Hartono.
Reminder: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in a historic US Open final!