Alcaraz defeats Sinner in a historic US Open final!

The world's top tennis players battled for record-breaking prize money in tennis history

The final match of the last major of 2025—the US Open—took place in New York. In a showdown for another trophy, two of the planet's strongest tennis players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, faced off in front of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Spanish ace clinched victory in four sets and captured the US Open title for the second time in his career. Notably, this final entered the history books, as for the first time ever, the same two players met in three Grand Slam tournaments in a single season (having already clashed in the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals).

Remarkably, Sinner competed in every major championship match this year. Alongside the $5 million check—the largest prize purse in tennis history—the players were also vying for the world No. 1 ranking. In the new rankings, Carlos Alcaraz will take the top spot, dethroning the Italian star.