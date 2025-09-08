RU RU ES ES FR FR
Hungary vs Portugal: Can Portugal secure another victory?

Hungary vs Portugal: Can Portugal secure another victory?

Miguel Solomons
Hungary vs Portugal prediction Getty Images
09 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Budapest, Puskas Arena
The Hungarian national team will host Portugal as part of the World Cup qualifiers. The match is set for Tuesday, September 9, kicking off at 20:45 CET, and I’ve got a betting tip lined up for this clash.

Hungary vs Portugal: Match preview

Hungary has just kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign. A few days ago, they played their opening match away against Ireland. The Hungarians raced to a 2-0 lead by the 15th minute, but conceded in the 49th and then in the 90+3rd minute. Ultimately, they squandered their advantage and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Not the most promising start, especially considering Portugal began their qualification much more successfully, leaving Hungary playing catch-up.

Portugal travelled to Armenia for their first qualifier. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side put five unanswered goals past their hosts, with the star striker netting a brace. A resounding 5-0 win and an easy three points. Portugal are clear favorites heading into this encounter, although it’s obvious Hungary will be among those trying to challenge for top spot. However, there’s already a two-point gap, and this head-to-head could seriously complicate Hungary’s position, while giving Portugal an extra edge in the group.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Hungary have won just one of their last seven matches, drawing two and losing four.
  • Portugal are on a four-match winning streak.
  • Hungary have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games.
  • Hungary have gone six home games without a win.
  • In their previous head-to-head, Portugal thrashed Hungary 3-0.

Probable lineups

  • Hungary: Dibusz; Nego, Orban, Szalai, Kerkez; Styles; Bolla, A. Tóth, Szoboszlai, B. Tóth; Varga
  • Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Félix

Prediction

This won’t be an easy outing for Portugal, but Hungary are currently struggling to deliver positive results, especially against opponents of this caliber. That’s why I believe Ronaldo and company will get the job done, and my pick is for Portugal to win.

