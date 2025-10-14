Sensation! Fenerbahce set sights on Benzema this winter

The Turkish league continues its hunt for football superstars.

Fenerbahce are closely monitoring the French striker.

Details: According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, 37-year-old Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema could make a move to Fenerbahce as early as this winter.

Reports suggest that Fenerbahce aim to capitalize on the fact that Benzema’s contract with the Saudi giants expires next summer. This means that if the player doesn’t join the Turkish side during the winter window, he could move for free in the summer.

🔥 Fenerbahçe, Al-Ittihad ile sezon sonunda sözleşmesi bitecek olan Karim Benzema için nabız yoklayacak.



Eğer olumlu yanıt alınırsa transfer süreci ilerletilecek. pic.twitter.com/ujHfk5o9UR — Fotomaç (@fotomac) October 14, 2025

Benzema joined Al-Ittihad in 2023 on a free transfer after his contract with Real Madrid expired.

Karim has already played 66 matches for Ittihad, scoring 41 goals and providing 17 assists.

