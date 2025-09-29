Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed

No surprises.

Last year's Spanish Super Cup final delivered high drama both before and during the match, but ultimately it was Barcelona's players who lifted the trophy. Now, the location of the upcoming tournament has been announced.

Details: According to a press release from the Spanish Football Federation, the 2026 Spanish Super Cup will once again take place in the Saudi city of Jeddah, just as it did this year. All matches—including the two semifinals and the final—will be held at the Alinma Stadium, better known as Al-Jawhara. The semifinals are scheduled for January 7, with the championship match taking place four days later, on January 11.

Reminder: Real Madrid came close to boycotting last season's Super Cup final against Barcelona, but the match went ahead. In the first half, the Blaugrana surged to a 5-1 lead, ultimately allowing their rivals to score only once more before the final whistle.

The tournament lineup has seen minimal changes compared to last year, with Atlético Madrid replacing Mallorca. Otherwise, the usual suspects—Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Athletic Bilbao—remain in contention.