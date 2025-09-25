Second chance! Official: Blackburn vs Ipswich to be replayed in full

A bold decision by the EFL board of directors.

Last Saturday saw the 6th round Championship clash between Blackburn and Ipswich, but the match was destined not to reach its conclusion due to adverse weather conditions.

Details: After referee Stephen Martin halted play in the 79th minute because of the weather, the match was officially declared abandoned and did not resume that evening.

Today, it has been announced that the EFL board of directors has ruled the fixture will be replayed in its entirety from the first minute. The decision is set to spark debate, as Blackburn were leading 1-0 at the time of the stoppage, Ipswich were down to ten men, and only 11 minutes remained on the clock.

The federation explained that this ruling takes into account recent precedents involving match abandonments and aims to uphold the integrity of the League, ensuring, where possible, that competition is based on matches being played to completion on matchday.

The federation also acknowledged this was an incredibly tough call and agreed to consult with clubs on the best approach for developing new guidelines to be followed in the event of a match abandonment.

The date and time for the replay will be announced in due course.

