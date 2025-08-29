RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown

Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown

Football news Today, 19:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown

The Leagues Cup 2025 will close with an all-MLS final for the third straight year. According to MLSsoccer.com, Seattle Sounders will host Inter Miami on Sunday, August 31, at Lumen Field.

The tournament guarantees MLS dominance, with all three available berths in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup secured by league clubs. Both Seattle and Miami enter the final fresh off appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Seattle’s path to the title game has been dominant. They were the only team from MLS or Liga MX to post a perfect record in group play, with nine points and a +9 goal differential. After advancing past Pachuca in a penalty shootout, the Sounders defeated LA Galaxy 2-0 in the semifinals with goals from Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario, while also keeping a second straight knockout clean sheet despite Nouhou’s late red card.

Inter Miami, the 2023 champions, return to the final on the back of Lionel Messi’s brilliance. Back from a hamstring injury, Messi scored twice in the closing stages to complete a 3-1 comeback win over Orlando City in the Florida Derby semifinal. He first equalized from the spot, then netted the winner after combining with Jordi Alba. Telasco Segovia sealed the result in stoppage time.

With Seattle seeking its first Leagues Cup title and Messi driving Miami toward another trophy, the stage is set for one of the tournament’s most compelling finals.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Seattle Sounders FC Seattle Sounders FC Schedule Seattle Sounders FC News Seattle Sounders FC Transfers
Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Table Leagues Cup Fixtures Leagues Cup Predictions
Related Team News
Messi Delivers as Inter Miami Reach the Leagues Cup Final Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Messi Delivers as Inter Miami Reach the Leagues Cup Final
Galaxy Falls to Seattle in Leagues Cup Semifinal Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Galaxy Falls to Seattle in Leagues Cup Semifinal
Incredible! Messi scores a brace and lifts Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final Football news Yesterday, 01:16 Incredible! Messi scores a brace and lifts Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final
Inter Miami and Orlando City Set for Historic Florida Derby in Leagues Cup Semifinal Football news 27 aug 2025, 16:35 Inter Miami and Orlando City Set for Historic Florida Derby in Leagues Cup Semifinal
Busquets rules out Barcelona return amid future uncertainty Football news 27 aug 2025, 05:19 Busquets rules out Barcelona return amid future uncertainty
Messi’s Return Sparks Hope at Inter Miami Football news 26 aug 2025, 17:30 Messi’s Return Sparks Hope at Inter Miami
Related Tournament News
MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals Football news 22 aug 2025, 00:39 MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals
Liga MX Fails to Reach Leagues Cup Semifinals Again Football news 21 aug 2025, 17:35 Liga MX Fails to Reach Leagues Cup Semifinals Again
Did it without Messi. Luis Suárez lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup semifinals Football news 21 aug 2025, 01:22 Did it without Messi. Luis Suárez lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup semifinals
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores