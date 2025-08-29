Seattle Sounders to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025 Final Showdown

The Leagues Cup 2025 will close with an all-MLS final for the third straight year. According to MLSsoccer.com, Seattle Sounders will host Inter Miami on Sunday, August 31, at Lumen Field.

The tournament guarantees MLS dominance, with all three available berths in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup secured by league clubs. Both Seattle and Miami enter the final fresh off appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Seattle’s path to the title game has been dominant. They were the only team from MLS or Liga MX to post a perfect record in group play, with nine points and a +9 goal differential. After advancing past Pachuca in a penalty shootout, the Sounders defeated LA Galaxy 2-0 in the semifinals with goals from Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario, while also keeping a second straight knockout clean sheet despite Nouhou’s late red card.

Inter Miami, the 2023 champions, return to the final on the back of Lionel Messi’s brilliance. Back from a hamstring injury, Messi scored twice in the closing stages to complete a 3-1 comeback win over Orlando City in the Florida Derby semifinal. He first equalized from the spot, then netted the winner after combining with Jordi Alba. Telasco Segovia sealed the result in stoppage time.

With Seattle seeking its first Leagues Cup title and Messi driving Miami toward another trophy, the stage is set for one of the tournament’s most compelling finals.