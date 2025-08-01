RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener

Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener

Football news Today, 15:59
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener

Seattle Sounders made a thunderous statement in their 2025 Leagues Cup debut. According to MLSsoccer.com, the Rave Green dismantled reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul with a staggering 7-0 victory at Lumen Field – the biggest win in the tournament’s history.

The second-half scoring frenzy saw goals from Yeimar, Obed Vargas, Jesús Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario, Nouhou and Pedro De La Vega, with six different names on the scoresheet underscoring Seattle’s dominance.

“It was such a tremendous win for the club,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer post-match. “It’s not a championship game, so we should temper expectations, but it was certainly a hell of a performance.”

With this emphatic result, Seattle have sent a clear warning to both MLS and LIGA MX contenders. In a competition that continues to grow in stature, the Sounders have wasted no time in showing their intent.

Related teams and leagues
Seattle Sounders FC Seattle Sounders FC Schedule Seattle Sounders FC News Seattle Sounders FC Transfers
Cruz Azul Cruz Azul Schedule Cruz Azul News Cruz Azul Transfers
Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:22 Galatasaray vs Lazio prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 2, 2025 Football news Today, 16:10 What is happening in the team? Donnarumma will no longer be PSG's first-choice goalkeeper Football news Today, 16:10 San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate Football news Today, 15:59 Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener Football news Today, 15:56 Russo Considers Paredes in Advanced Role Amid Boca’s Struggles Football news Today, 15:44 Official: Florian Wirtz chooses his new squad number Football news Today, 15:20 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 15:01 Prosecutors seek prison sentence for Raúl Asencio and his former teammates Boxing News Today, 14:33 Anthony Joshua could face Jake Paul in the ring Football news Today, 14:30 UEFA fines PSG following Champions League final. What happened?
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores