Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener

Seattle Sounders made a thunderous statement in their 2025 Leagues Cup debut. According to MLSsoccer.com, the Rave Green dismantled reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul with a staggering 7-0 victory at Lumen Field – the biggest win in the tournament’s history.

The second-half scoring frenzy saw goals from Yeimar, Obed Vargas, Jesús Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario, Nouhou and Pedro De La Vega, with six different names on the scoresheet underscoring Seattle’s dominance.

“It was such a tremendous win for the club,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer post-match. “It’s not a championship game, so we should temper expectations, but it was certainly a hell of a performance.”

With this emphatic result, Seattle have sent a clear warning to both MLS and LIGA MX contenders. In a competition that continues to grow in stature, the Sounders have wasted no time in showing their intent.

