RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Searches, regarding Neymar's transfer to PSG, took place in the French Ministry of Finance

Searches, regarding Neymar's transfer to PSG, took place in the French Ministry of Finance

Football news Today, 06:03
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Searches, regarding Neymar's transfer to PSG, took place in the French Ministry of Finance Searches, regarding Neymar's transfer to PSG, took place in the French Ministry of Finance

The French Ministry of Finance conducted a search regarding Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017. As reported by the Mediapart portal, PSG is suspected of tax evasion with the involvement of high-ranking officials.

The search took place on Monday, January 15, as part of a judicial investigation into charges of corruption and abuse of official power by a person holding government authority. Those involved in the case could face imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of one million euros or double the amount of income derived from the offense.

The current investigation involves former PSG General Manager Jean-Claude Blanc, former Director of Communications Jean-Martial Ribes, and high-ranking politicians Jerome Fournel, Hugues Renson, and Gérald Darmanin.

Neymar transferred to PSG in the summer of 2017 for 222 million euros. During his six years with the Parisians, he played 173 matches, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. In the summer of 2023, he moved to Saudi club Al-Hilal for 90 million euros.

Currently, the Brazilian winger is sidelined from matches with his team due to a severe injury sustained in October of the previous year, which is expected to keep him out of football until the end of 2023 and potentially for the entire season.

Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024