Searches, regarding Neymar's transfer to PSG, took place in the French Ministry of Finance

The French Ministry of Finance conducted a search regarding Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017. As reported by the Mediapart portal, PSG is suspected of tax evasion with the involvement of high-ranking officials.

The search took place on Monday, January 15, as part of a judicial investigation into charges of corruption and abuse of official power by a person holding government authority. Those involved in the case could face imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of one million euros or double the amount of income derived from the offense.

The current investigation involves former PSG General Manager Jean-Claude Blanc, former Director of Communications Jean-Martial Ribes, and high-ranking politicians Jerome Fournel, Hugues Renson, and Gérald Darmanin.

Neymar transferred to PSG in the summer of 2017 for 222 million euros. During his six years with the Parisians, he played 173 matches, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. In the summer of 2023, he moved to Saudi club Al-Hilal for 90 million euros.

Currently, the Brazilian winger is sidelined from matches with his team due to a severe injury sustained in October of the previous year, which is expected to keep him out of football until the end of 2023 and potentially for the entire season.