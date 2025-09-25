Scandal in Pasto Over Betting Allegations

According to Antena 2, Deportivo Pasto has been shaken by a major controversy after club president Óscar Casabón claimed that five players were involved in match-fixing linked to sports betting. His statement, made during a poor run of form in the league, sent shockwaves through Colombian football.

With no solid evidence presented, the squad decided to speak out. After the game against América de Cali, the players held a press conference led by Uruguayan striker Facundo Boné, who defended the team as a whole: “We are here with all our teammates because something in bad taste happened today. A situation was created where everything was generalized around betting. Some players may have been singled out, but unless we see proof of any teammate betting, we are going to stand by them to the end.”

Boné also emphasized that the accusations affected not only the players but their families: “They are not just messing with teammates, but also with their families. I will not allow anyone to be pushed out until there is proof that someone is betting.”

Casabón had admitted he suspected irregular behavior in certain results and red cards, including those involving youth players. His meeting with the squad hours before the América game heightened the tension and triggered the players’ public response.

Despite the turmoil, Pasto must now turn its focus back to the league. Their next match will be on Sunday, September 28, against Junior at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla for Matchday 13 of the Liga BetPlay.