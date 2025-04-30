Saudi Bid Could End Dibu Martínez’s Long Premier League Run

Emiliano Dibu Martínez may be on the verge of a surprising departure from the Premier League. According to The Telegraph, the Argentine goalkeeper and Aston Villa star is being targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League as part of a potential summer transfer strategy, which also includes winger Leon Bailey. The move would help the English side comply with financial regulations ahead of the next transfer window.



At 32, Martínez remains one of Aston Villa’s most vital players. A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, he also earned the Yashin Trophy and FIFA’s Best Goalkeeper award. He has delivered standout performances this season, including a clean sheet in a 1–0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Despite signing a contract extension through 2029, The Telegraph reports that Villa may be open to letting him go for a substantial offer, and have identified Espanyol’s Joan García as a possible replacement.



Martínez joined Aston Villa in 2020 after a decade at Arsenal, during which he had loan spells at multiple English clubs and one in Spain with Getafe. His consistency and leadership have been key in Villa’s rise, including their likely return to the Champions League.



Leon Bailey, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, is also reportedly being considered by Saudi clubs. Having lost his starting role in recent months, the Jamaican winger extended his contract until 2027, giving interested parties more room to negotiate.



Should Martínez leave, it would mark the end of nearly 15 uninterrupted years in English football. His journey from reserve roles to global stardom could soon continue under the lights of a different league.