In the second match of the group stage of the Asian Cup, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia faced each other. The match took place in Group F.

Kyrgyzstan, making their debut at this level of the tournament, lost their opening match against Thailand. The Saudis achieved a determined victory over Oman and, with success today, could prematurely secure a place in the playoffs.

Anticipating the outcome, there was no intrigue. Ayzar Akmatov received a red card in the 9th minute, leaving his team at a numerical disadvantage. The Saudis quickly found the key to the opponent's goal. In the 35th minute, Mohamed Kanno opened the scoring with a shot, connecting to a cross from the flank after a beautiful combination.

At the start of the second half, Kyrgyzstan remained with nine players when the 19-year-old forward of Pakhtakor, Merk, left the field. Despite having the advantage and having more players on the field, the Saudis were only able to score one more goal.

Kyrgyzstan — Saudi Arabia — 0:2

Goal: Kanno 35, Al Ghamdi 84.

Sent off: Akmatov 9, Merk 52 (Kyrgyzstan)