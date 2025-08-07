Saravia Played Through Pain to Help Atlético Mineiro Advance

Right-back Renzo Saravia played a decisive role in Atlético Mineiro’s qualification over Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, despite suffering from pain in his right calf. According to Brazilian outlets, Saravia had to take two injections on matchday just to be available, a sacrifice that manager Cuca openly praised. “He came in under difficult circumstances and was crucial for us,” the coach noted.

The Argentine defender had missed the weekend’s league match against Bragantino due to the same injury, sustained during the first leg win at Maracanã. Initially set to start on Wednesday night at Arena MRV, Saravia was withdrawn before kickoff due to discomfort but eventually entered at halftime. In his 45 minutes on the field, he completed all 24 of his passes and made key contributions with two tackles and two clearances, helping Atlético resist Flamengo’s attacks.

“Renzo was supposed to be out of the game. He got an injection in the morning and another in the afternoon just to be available. We couldn’t do without someone of his experience, and he proved why,” Cuca said post-match.

Although Atlético lost 1-0 in regular time to a goal by Everton Cebolinha, they advanced with a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout, thanks largely to goalkeeper Everson’s heroics.