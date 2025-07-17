Saracchi Open to Joining Independiente, But Boca Rejects Initial Offer

Independiente is pushing to sign a left back before the transfer window closes and has set its sights on Marcelo Saracchi. The Uruguayan defender, currently out of favor at Boca Juniors, has already given the green light to a potential move to Avellaneda. However, the two clubs remain far from reaching a deal.

Following Boca’s Copa Libertadores exit at the hands of Alianza Lima, Saracchi was marked as one of the players expected to leave. Independiente submitted an initial offer of $1 million for a permanent transfer, but Boca deemed it insufficient. The Xeneize are instead open to a loan deal with a purchase option set at $3 million.

Independiente’s urgency stems from coach Julio Vaccari’s dissatisfaction with how the club has handled the left back position since Álvaro Angulo’s departure to Pumas UNAM. Although Milton Valenzuela has already joined the squad, Vaccari insists he needs another reinforcement. Saracchi, 26, fits the profile, but negotiations will have to progress quickly.

The player is willing, both clubs are talking — now it’s a matter of aligning expectations.