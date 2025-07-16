Álvaro Angulo Joins Pumas, Strengthens Left Flank Ahead of Apertura 2025

Pumas UNAM have officially signed Colombian left-back Álvaro Angulo, the club announced via social media. Nicknamed “La Pantera,” the 28-year-old defender arrives from Argentina’s Independiente and is set to join the first team immediately under head coach Efraín Juárez.

As reported by Mediotiempo, the deal also involved the transfer of Ignacio Pussetto to Independiente. Pumas reportedly paid $1.5 million for 60% of Angulo’s rights, marking their second reinforcement of the summer window. He could debut as early as Matchday 2 of the Apertura 2025 against Pachuca.

Angulo, born in Tumaco, began his professional career in 2015 with Deportivo Pasto before stints with Águilas Doradas and Atlético Nacional, where he won multiple titles and worked under Juárez in 2024. In January, he joined Independiente and quickly emerged as one of the standout full-backs in South American football.

With two Colombian league titles, two domestic cups and a Superliga to his name, Angulo brings a winning pedigree and international experience, including appearances with Colombia’s U-23 national team. His arrival is expected to solidify the left side of Pumas’ defense as the club pushes to reestablish itself among Liga MX’s elite.