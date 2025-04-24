São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June

São Paulo FC is negotiating with Lazio to retain midfielder Marcos Antônio beyond the expiration of his loan on June 30, Lance! reported. The Brazilian club is impressed with the player’s recent performances, especially with key midfielders Pablo Maia and Luiz Gustavo sidelined due to injury, and views him as a vital asset in the short term.

The current loan agreement includes a mandatory purchase clause if Marcos Antônio plays at least 50% of matches with a minimum of 45 minutes. Given the team’s current injury crisis, that benchmark could soon be reached, automatically triggering a permanent transfer.

However, the key sticking point is financial. The fixed purchase option is valued at approximately R$25.5 million, payable in up to three annual installments. São Paulo is exploring options to delay the initial payment or extend the loan until the end of the year to ease budgetary pressure.

Negotiations are ongoing and progressing, but a final agreement has yet to be reached. São Paulo would prefer to postpone the financial commitment, while Lazio is pushing for a definitive resolution.

The outcome will likely depend on the player’s performance in upcoming matches and both clubs’ flexibility in structuring the deal. As Marcos Antônio continues to prove his value on the field, São Paulo is eager to avoid losing a key midfield contributor at a critical moment in the season.