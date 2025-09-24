RU RU ES ES FR FR
Santos Signed Algerian Forward Billal Brahimi as New Reinforcement

Football news Today, 19:01
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Santos announced on Wednesday the signing of Algerian forward Billal Brahimi on a contract until December 2026. The move was confirmed by the club, which noted that the 25-year-old arrived as a free agent after his deal with Nice in France expired.

Brahimi developed in France with Cergy Pontoise, Stade Reims, Le Mans, Angers, Brest, and Nice, while also experiencing spells abroad with Middlesbrough in England, Leixões in Portugal, and St. Truiden in Belgium. Internationally, he represented France at youth levels before committing to Algeria, where he has already featured for the senior national team.

Speaking to Santos’ official website, the forward said he was motivated by the club’s tradition of legendary players such as Pelé and Neymar and the challenge of adapting to Brazilian football. “I’m an attacking player who likes to take on defenders, create chances, and shoot from distance. Fans can expect full commitment from me every match to honor this historic shirt,” Brahimi stated.

The striker joins as a market opportunity, since Brazilian clubs may only register free agents after the transfer window closes. He is expected to operate mainly on the right wing but can also play on the left or as a second striker. His arrival adds depth and international flair to a Santos squad aiming to strengthen its position in the Brasileirão.

Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
