Santos Laguna Negotiates Sale of Peruvian Midfielder Pedro Aquino to Corinthians

Pedro Aquino is on his way out of Santos Laguna. The 30-year-old Peruvian midfielder will not remain with the club for the upcoming Apertura 2025 season in Liga MX, and negotiations for his transfer are already underway. According to RTI Esporte in Brazil, Aquino has caught the attention of Corinthians, with head coach Dorival Júnior reportedly giving the green light to pursue the signing.

The report notes that Aquino’s representatives contacted Dorival earlier this week. While the manager won't be directly involved in the negotiation process, he passed responsibility to Corinthians’ executive director Fabinho Soldado and expressed optimism about Aquino's potential arrival at the São Paulo-based club.

Santos Laguna is fully open to transferring the player and is aiming to secure a financial return. Aquino was previously linked to Botafogo and also appeared on Sporting Cristal’s radar in his native Peru. However, Corinthians now appears to be the frontrunner.

The Mexican club has set a minimum asking price of $1.5 million and will not open talks for less. Aquino, represented by agents Jorge Orriola and Luiz Claudio Nunes, currently earns around $700,000 per year. His camp believes there is room to negotiate a lower transfer fee.

Aquino has played for several Mexican clubs, including Lobos BUAP, América, León—where he won the 2020 Guard1anes title—and Monterrey, before joining Santos Laguna. Struggling to find consistency in Torreón, he now seems set to continue his career in Brazil. If the deal materializes, Corinthians will become the next chapter in Aquino’s career as he seeks a fresh start in South America.