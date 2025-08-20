San Martín and Deportivo Maipú Face Off in Crucial Primera Nacional Match

San Martín de Tucumán will host Deportivo Maipú on Wednesday, August 20, at Estadio La Ciudadela in a rescheduled Matchday 25 fixture of the Primera Nacional’s Group A. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. local time, with Carlos Córdoba assigned as referee, according to UNO.

The home side enter under pressure after five games without a win, recording three defeats and two draws. Their most recent result was a scoreless tie against Alvarado. Managed by Mariano Campodónico, who took over following the team’s Copa Argentina elimination to River Plate, San Martín sit seventh in the table with 40 points and remain in contention for a playoff spot. Forwards Franco García and Martín Pino will lead the attack.

Deportivo Maipú arrive from a 1-0 defeat to Gimnasia y Tiro in Salta, but still occupy a playoff position. The Mendoza side sit eighth with 36 points and aim to break a long negative streak. Maipú have lost all six of their Primera Nacional matches against San Martín and have managed only two wins in thirteen official meetings overall against the Tucumán side.

The most recent clash came in March, when San Martín earned a 1-0 victory in Mendoza thanks to a goal from Franco García. With both clubs in need of points to consolidate their playoff ambitions, Wednesday’s match at La Ciudadela could be pivotal in shaping the final stretch of the season.