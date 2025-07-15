San Lorenzo President Risks Impeachment in Extraordinary Meeting

San Lorenzo de Almagro is entering a decisive phase after the club’s Ethics and Discipline Tribunal issued a formal request to remove Marcelo Moretti from all ties to the institution. The tribunal recommended his dismissal, disqualification, and expulsion following a complaint stemming from a video aired on Canal 9 and filed by opposition leader Marcelo Culotta.

The charges against Moretti include accepting irregular donations, violating club statutes, being involved in alleged criminal or contraventional acts, and attempting to convert the club into a private enterprise (SAD).

However, the tribunal’s decision is only the first step. For Moretti’s expulsion to become official, the club’s Board of Directors —which hasn’t met in two months— must first call an extraordinary assembly. At that assembly, 68 of the 90 delegates must vote in favor of the motion, representing a three-quarters majority.

The political math makes that outcome unlikely: sixty of the 90 assembly members belong to Boedo en Acción, Moretti’s own group. The rest belong to opposition factions: 14 from Orden y Progreso, 11 from Por Amor a San Lorenzo, and 5 from Volver a San Lorenzo.

Each vote will be public and recorded by name, adding political weight to every decision. If the motion fails, Moretti —currently on leave from the presidency— could emerge strengthened. If it passes, he would be permanently expelled from San Lorenzo, barred from running again, and stripped of his membership.