San Lorenzo Meets with AFA as Club Faces Leadership Crisis

San Lorenzo is seeking stability after president Marcelo Moretti stepped aside amid a bribery investigation. According to TyC Sports, the club's leadership met on Monday with AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia to mend relations and secure institutional support during this uncertain period.

Julio Lopardo, a board member and strong candidate to replace Moretti, attended the meeting alongside vice president Andrés Terzano. Despite past criticisms directed at Tapia, Lopardo apologized during the encounter, paving the way for a more constructive dialogue.

Tapia reportedly issued a clear demand: San Lorenzo must quickly resolve its internal leadership crisis and formalize its decision-making structure. He emphasized the importance of institutional clarity to uphold the club's role within Argentine football and ensure its representation in key organizational matters.

The meeting marks a crucial step as San Lorenzo seeks to navigate through internal turmoil and rebuild its governance framework.