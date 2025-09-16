San Lorenzo Faces Crucial Meeting Amid Leadership Crisis

According to Doble Amarilla, San Lorenzo is in the midst of one of its deepest institutional crises, and Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting could define the club’s immediate future. Scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Pedro Bidegain stadium, the session will address Marcelo Moretti’s return from leave and the formal acceptance of multiple resignations from board members.

In recent days, opposition figures Marcelo Culotta and Agustina Nordenstrom stepped down, encouraging others to follow suit in hopes of forcing change at the top. They were joined by Martín Cigna, Javier Allievi, Uriel Barros, Pablo García Lago, Pablo Levalle and Daniela Méndez Righi. All resignations will be discussed during today’s meeting.

The opposition’s strategy is clear: trigger a leadership vacuum that could pave the way for a new board. Reports suggest three or four more resignations would still be needed to reach that point. Meanwhile, president Marcelo Moretti, whose term runs until December 2027, has no intention of resigning. His removal would only be possible through mass resignations within the board.

Vice president Miguel Ángel Lopardo, who stepped down from that role but kept his seat as a board member, is another key figure. If he also leaves, the crisis could deepen further.

Supporters and opposition groups appear united in demanding Moretti’s exit as essential to restoring stability. More than 150 fans and members are expected to gather outside the stadium during the closed-door meeting, underscoring the growing pressure from the stands.

This afternoon’s gathering could mark a turning point: either the beginning of a transition through acephaly or yet another episode of political deadlock prolonging San Lorenzo’s turmoil.