San Lorenzo Blocked from Signing, but Welcomes Diego Herazo Back from Loan

San Lorenzo Blocked from Signing, but Welcomes Diego Herazo Back from Loan

Football news Today, 20:10
Amid ongoing transfer restrictions, San Lorenzo has found a much-needed boost up front in the form of a returning player. As reported by Clarín, Colombian striker Diego Herazo is back in Boedo after completing his loan at Nacional in Uruguay, where the club chose not to exercise its purchase option.

Herazo originally joined San Lorenzo in early 2024 from Deportes Tolima for $1 million, but managed just one goal in 21 appearances before being loaned out. At Nacional, however, he delivered a stronger showing with 9 goals and 4 assists in 29 matches — numbers that reignite hope about his potential impact.

Due to transfer bans, San Lorenzo is unable to register new players, making Herazo’s return all the more significant. Head coach Damián Ayude has limited options in attack, relying heavily on Andrés Vombergar, with Alexis Cuello more suited to a wide role and young prospects Branco Salinardi and Matías Hernández still gaining experience.

Herazo also played an accidental but pivotal role in reshaping San Lorenzo’s goalkeeping picture. In a preseason friendly between San Lorenzo and Nacional, a collision with Facundo Altamirano led to a fractured arm for the starting goalkeeper — an injury that opened the door for Orlando Gill, now firmly established as first choice.

Now back in Argentina, Herazo will be aiming to seize this second chance and carve out a more meaningful role in a squad desperate for attacking depth.

