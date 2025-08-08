Sampaoli's Return to Santos on Hold Over Transfer Demands

Jorge Sampaoli is once again in talks to return to Santos, but negotiations have been put on hold due to a key demand from the Argentine coach, TyC Sports reported. Sampaoli made it clear he would only take charge of the team if the club guarantees the arrival of specific reinforcements—something Santos has yet to secure.

Current head coach Cleber Xavier, just three months into his tenure, is under pressure following a disappointing campaign that has left the team near the relegation zone. The board, seeking a turnaround, reinitiated contact with Sampaoli, who previously rejected an offer from Santos in April.

Sampaoli enjoyed a successful spell with the club in 2019, leading Santos to a second-place finish in the Brazilian top flight. His squad laid the groundwork for the team that would go on to reach the 2020 Copa Libertadores final, which was held in early 2021 due to the pandemic. During his tenure, Sampaoli coached 64 matches, earning 34 wins, 15 draws, and 15 losses.

Despite maintaining a strong relationship with club president Marcelo Teixeira, Sampaoli has paused negotiations until his squad-building conditions are met. The potential of working with Neymar—currently linked with a return to the club—was not enough to sway the coach without structural reinforcements.

Xavier’s future remains uncertain as the club evaluates its options. Sampaoli’s possible return hinges on whether Santos can meet his demands and build a squad capable of climbing the table in the second half of the season.